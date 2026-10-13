The Yesha Council on Tuesday officially launched JSR, the Judea and Samaria Situation Room, a new information center designed to gather and distribute real-time updates from across Judea and Samaria and combat misinformation concerning the region.

Operating in Hebrew and English, the situation room will provide information to the public, journalists, and other relevant organizations in Israel and abroad, bringing together reports, footage, and data from various sources on the ground.

According to the Yesha Council, JSR uses advanced technological systems connected directly to regional security operations centers, farmers, and other local sources. These connections are intended to provide an up-to-date picture of developments throughout Judea and Samaria, including events and trends within Arab communities and the Palestinian Authority.

The new center will distribute reports, videos, and updates through WhatsApp, Telegram, and X. It will also provide journalists with analytical briefings and detailed research reports.

Yesha Council Chairman and Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Ganz described the initiative as an important step in addressing what he called misinformation campaigns directed against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and Israel.

"Today, we are launching a groundbreaking initiative of national importance for Israel's image and standing in the world," Ganz stated.

"We have brought together the best technology, expertise, and professionals to build something that has been missing for years: the eyes of Judea and Samaria. A single, reliable source of information, directly connected to the ground, that presents the true picture of what is happening here."

Ganz said the situation room would challenge false claims by making information and evidence from the region more widely accessible.

"Faced with an industry of lies and fake news that seeks to turn false accusations into accepted facts, we are responding with facts, evidence, and truth," he said.

"We will no longer leave the narrative in the hands of those seeking to vilify the communities of Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel. JSR will serve as the go-to source for anyone in Israel or around the world who wants to know what is really happening in Judea and Samaria."

Ganz also thanked Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim for leading the establishment of the center, Acting CEO Hagai Tam for overseeing its completion, and the professional teams involved in the project.

Tam emphasized the technological capabilities of the new situation room and its integration of information sources.

"We are proud to launch an advanced, technology-driven situation room with capabilities never before brought together in Israel," Tam stated.

"We have succeeded in connecting all relevant sources on the ground under one roof and building a professional operation that delivers reliable, up-to-date information."

Tam added, "This is a major step forward that will transform the way information from Judea and Samaria reaches the public, both in Israel and around the world."