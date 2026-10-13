Officers from the Tel Aviv District Police Light Rail Unit have arrested a 32-year-old Palestinian Arab who suspiciously photographed the underground complex at the Aharonovich station in Bnei Brak.

According to the police, upon inspection, it was found that the suspect was an illegal infiltrator who posed as an Israeli and provided the officers with false information.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, when light rail security guards noticed a man who aroused their suspicions when he photographed the underground area of the station. Police officers from the Light Rail Unit were dispatched to the scene.

During an initial inspection, the suspect produced an Israeli ID number and claimed to be a resident of Tayibe. However, after the officers conducted a more in-depth inspection, they found that the details the suspect provided were incorrect and that he is a Palestinian Arab who entered Israeli territory illegally.

Police added that the suspect had previously been involved in security-related incidents and is suspected of having taken part in terrorist attacks against Israeli targets.

The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the Bnei Brak police station. He is expected to be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court today, where police will request an extension of his detention.