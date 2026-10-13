Duvi Honig is Founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce..

Thirteen people were killed and more than 300 injured in Saturday's Houthi missile attack on Riyadh's international airport. Another deadly attack followed Sunday. The airport was shut down, thousands of flights were disrupted, and the Houthis threatened further strikes.

Saudi Arabia is under attack. The danger is real, and the consequences are growing.

But Saudi Arabia signed a defense pact with Pakistan and Turkey, committing those countries to its protection.

So where are they? And why is Israel even being discussed as a potential country to come to Saudi Arabia's rescue?

Pakistan has pledged military support, and Turkey has offered defensive assistance. But promising protection and delivering it are two different things. The attacks continue, and the agreement is facing the very test it was created to meet.

Pakistan also maintains direct relations with Iran and has positioned itself as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington. Iran, meanwhile, backs the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia.

That raises serious questions about the responsibilities and interests of the countries Saudi Arabia has chosen as its defense partners.

And somehow Israel, which was never part of their agreement and is not even recognized by Saudi Arabia, enters the conversation.

Does anyone see how absurd that is?

Saudi Arabia chose Pakistan and Turkey as its partners. They made their commitments. Israel was not included, and none of those countries has made a comparable commitment to Israel's security.

Yet Israel could be expected to confront the Houthis and expose its own population to retaliation.

For what?

For Israel to risk another war, potentially costing the lives of its citizens and soldiers, exposing its cities and infrastructure to missile and drone attacks, and costing billions in military expenses and economic damage?

All to protect Saudi Arabia while doing the job of countries that signed a defense agreement specifically for that purpose?

And what happens after Israel has done the fighting?

Saudi Arabia becomes safer. Its defense partners benefit. Their regional position grows stronger.

Yet those same governments could continue opposing Israel at the United Nations, supporting economic pressure against it and coordinating diplomatic positions that undermine the Jewish state.

Israel could end up paying the military and economic price to strengthen countries that may subsequently stand together against it.

What could be more damaging than exposing your own country to another war to eliminate threats facing nations that remain unwilling to recognize or support you?

Saudi Arabia has every right to choose its allies. Pakistan and Turkey have the same right to establish their diplomatic relationships and military commitments.

But Israel has that right as well.

Let nations recognize the benefits of friendship with Israel, its strength, technological achievements, economic opportunities and willingness to cooperate.

If they choose other partners while withholding recognition from Israel, let them assess the advantages and disadvantages of those choices.

Israel should not endanger its citizens to demonstrate the value of its friendship.

And there is an important distinction that must not be lost.

Israel can condemn attacks against Saudi civilians without assuming responsibility for defending Saudi Arabia.

Condemning the killing of innocent people is one thing. Entering a military confrontation that could bring retaliation against millions of Israelis is something entirely different.

The current crisis makes that distinction particularly urgent.

Following the attacks, Saudi Arabia has sought greater international military assistance. The United States has been considering whether to become more directly involved in strikes against the Houthis. The latest reporting, however, does not establish a new Saudi request for Israeli combat intervention.

That makes it all the more important for Israel to establish its position before the possibility of involvement becomes an international expectation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government should issue a clear public statement.

Saudi Arabia has its own defense partners. Those countries signed the agreement and accepted its responsibilities.

Israel did not.

Jerusalem must not allow itself to be portrayed as volunteering to risk its citizens and national security to fulfill commitments made by countries that have chosen their own alliances.

Israel's leadership must demonstrate strength and backbone, not appear desperate to win recognition from a country unwilling to establish diplomatic relations with it.

The world should be asking Pakistan and Turkey how they intend to fulfill their defense commitments-not looking toward Israel to assume those responsibilities.

Saudi Arabia chose its partners. Let those partners demonstrate the strength and value of their agreement.

Israel has its own citizens, economy, infrastructure and national security to protect.

Israel must never become the country that does the fighting, pays the price and strengthens others, only to face those same countries standing against it afterward.

Friendship with Israel has enormous value. Countries should recognize that value through genuine diplomatic relationships and mutual commitments.

It should never have to be purchased with Israeli lives.

That is the message Jerusalem needs to deliver publicly-with clarity, leadership and backbone.