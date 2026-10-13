One person was killed and several others were injured Monday afternoon in an incident involving a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, authorities confirmed, according to The Associated Press.

The incident occurred at the amusement park in Cobb County, approximately 15 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed the fatality and multiple injuries but did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the death or explain how the other visitors were hurt.

Six Flags said park personnel and emergency responders acted immediately following the incident and that the company was cooperating with the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," a Six Flags spokesperson said.