Several television channels and media platforms affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood are facing mounting financial and administrative difficulties, with reports of delayed salary payments, staff dismissals, and possible closures.

According to a report by Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, the financial difficulties have affected several prominent outlets, including Al-Sharq, Al-Hiwar, Watan, and Misk, as well as the Rassd media network and production companies operating in Istanbul and London.

According to the report, employees at several of these organizations have reportedly gone months without receiving their full salaries, leaving some struggling to cover housing expenses and forcing others to seek alternative employment to meet their basic needs.

Al-Sharq, which is managed by Egyptian opposition figure Ayman Nour, is reportedly considering canceling several major programs as part of efforts to reduce operating costs.

At Watan TV, employees are reportedly receiving one month's salary every two months, while workers at the religious channel Misk have allegedly experienced salary delays stretching over several months.

Al-Hiwar, which operates from London, is reportedly preparing to shut down its Istanbul branch, with the possibility of the entire channel closing because of mounting financial losses and declining financial support.

The difficulties have also affected production and media service companies associated with the Brotherhood-linked outlets. Some have reportedly dismissed dozens of employees, prompting disputes over unpaid wages and outstanding severance payments.

Despite the reported delays affecting many employees, several prominent presenters, including Mohamed Nasser, Osama Gaweesh, and Moataz Matar, have reportedly continued receiving their payments on schedule.

The reports attribute the financial problems to several possible factors, including reduced funding, regional political developments, pressures in the countries hosting the organizations, and internal disputes among Muslim Brotherhood leaders over influence and the distribution of financial resources.

The reports also raise the possibility that increased scrutiny of Brotherhood-affiliated organizations and individuals in Europe could lead some entities to change their names or ownership structures. However, the precise nature of any such measures and their connection to the financial difficulties have not been independently established.

The developments follow changes in the operations of Brotherhood-linked media outlets in Turkey in recent years, including reported restrictions on political programming targeting Egypt and adjustments to the content broadcast by several channels.

Among the outlets affected by these changes is Mekameleen TV, which previously stopped broadcasting from Turkey and moved its operations outside the country.

The continuing financial difficulties have raised uncertainty over the future of the affected media organizations, particularly as employees face outstanding salary payments and management teams consider further reductions in programming and operations.