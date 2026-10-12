In 1956, eight years after the establishment of the State of Israel, Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik delivered a historic address entitled Kol Dodi Dofek - “The Voice of My Beloved Knocks," based on the verse in Song of Songs (5:2): “I sleep, but my heart is awake; the voice of my beloved knocks."

The address, subsequently published as an essay, became one of the most influential religious Zionist statements of the twentieth century. Rabbi Soloveitchik, a leading figure in American Modern Orthodoxy, interpreted the establishment of Israel and the extraordinary events surrounding it as manifestations of Divine Providence. God, he declared, was knocking on the door of Jewish history, calling upon the Jewish people to awaken and respond.

The essay is both a theological examination of Jewish suffering and a passionate appeal to recognize the religious significance of the State of Israel.

1. From the Problem of Suffering to the Responsibility of Action

Rabbi Soloveitchik begins by confronting the age-old question of human suffering, particularly the catastrophe of the Holocaust.

He distinguishes between two approaches to suffering: the perspective of fate (goral) and the perspective of destiny (yi'ud).

Fate describes the situation of a person who experiences suffering as something imposed from outside, over which he has little control. He asks, “Why has this happened to me?" and searches for an explanation of God's mysterious ways.

Destiny, by contrast, reflects the response of a person who recognizes his moral freedom and responsibility. Instead of asking why suffering occurred, he asks, “What must I do now? What responsibilities does this experience place upon me?"

Rabbi Soloveitchik argues that Judaism does not demand that man explain the hidden reasons for Divine suffering. Rather, it demands that man respond to suffering through repentance, moral growth, constructive action, and the fulfillment of his responsibilities.

This distinction becomes especially significant in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Instead of attempting to explain the destruction of European Jewry, Rabbi Soloveitchik turns to the new historical reality of Jewish independence in Israel.

The central question becomes: What does God expect of the Jewish people at this extraordinary moment in history?

2. The Covenant of Fate and the Covenant of Destiny

Rabbi Soloveitchik develops this distinction further through two covenants binding the Jewish people.

The Covenant of Fate (Brit Goral) unites Jews through their common history, suffering, persecution, and shared existence. Whether religious or secular, observant or nonobservant, Jews belong to a single people whose members are bound together by a common fate.

The Covenant of Destiny (Brit Yi'ud) represents a higher level of Jewish existence. It is the conscious acceptance of the Torah, the commandments, and the spiritual mission of the Jewish people.

The first covenant expresses what happens to the Jewish people; the second expresses what the Jewish people are called upon to accomplish.

Rabbi Soloveitchik emphasizes that Jewish solidarity must extend beyond ideological and religious divisions. Even when Jews disagree profoundly about religious observance or Zionism, they remain responsible for one another.

This obligation is especially important in relation to the State of Israel. Its inhabitants, including secular Jews, are part of the same covenantal nation. Their security, welfare, and future are the responsibility of the Jewish people everywhere.

The rebirth of Jewish sovereignty therefore presents not merely a political opportunity but a religious challenge: to transform a people united by suffering into a nation consciously fulfilling its Divine mission.

3. The Six Divine Knockings

At the heart of Kol Dodi Dofek, Rabbi Soloveitchik identifies six extraordinary developments accompanying the establishment of Israel. Each represents a knock by the Divine Beloved upon the door of the Jewish people.

First Knocking: The Political Miracle

The establishment of Israel in 1948 was, in Rabbi Soloveitchik's view, an almost supernatural political occurrence.

At a time of intense rivalry between the Soviet Union and the Western powers, both sides supported the establishment of a Jewish state. The United Nations vote of November 29, 1947, represented an extraordinary convergence of international interests.

Rabbi Soloveitchik saw the hand of Divine Providence working through international diplomacy. The Jewish people, powerless for centuries, suddenly received international recognition of their right to national independence.

The message: God was opening the door to renewed Jewish sovereignty through the political events of world history.

Second Knocking: The Military Miracle

Israel's victory in the War of Independence was another manifestation of Divine Providence.

The newly established state, with limited military resources and facing the armies of neighboring Arab countries, succeeded in defending its independence.

Rabbi Soloveitchik regarded this victory as reminiscent of the biblical accounts in which the few prevailed over the many.

The message: The Jewish people's military survival was not simply a matter of human strength. Divine assistance accompanied their struggle to establish and defend their state.

Third Knocking: The Theological Miracle

Rabbi Soloveitchik considered this knocking especially significant.

For centuries, Christian theologians had argued that the Jewish exile demonstrated that God had rejected Israel and transferred His covenantal promises to Christianity.

The return of Jewish sovereignty to the Land of Israel undermined this theological claim.

The Jewish people, whom some Christian thinkers had regarded as condemned to perpetual exile, had returned to their ancestral homeland and reestablished national independence.

The message: God's covenant with the Jewish people remained alive, and the biblical promises concerning Zion and Jerusalem had not been annulled.

Fourth Knocking: The Awakening of Jewish Identity

The establishment of Israel awakened Jewish pride and identification, particularly among assimilated and alienated Jewish youth.

Following the Holocaust, many Jews experienced despair, confusion, and a weakening of their connection to Jewish life.

Israel's establishment transformed the image of the Jew from a helpless victim of persecution into a member of a people capable of independence, achievement, and national renewal.

Even Jews who were distant from religious observance began to identify more strongly with their people and take pride in Israel's accomplishments.

The message: The Jewish state could become a powerful instrument for strengthening Jewish identity and counteracting assimilation.

Fifth Knocking: Jewish Blood Is No Longer Cheap

For centuries, Jews frequently lacked the power to defend themselves against persecution and violence.

The establishment of Israel fundamentally changed this situation. The Jewish people now possessed a sovereign state capable of organizing their own defense.

Rabbi Soloveitchik emphasized the enormous moral significance of this transformation. Jewish lives could no longer be taken with the expectation that the Jewish people would remain powerless.

This was not a celebration of violence for its own sake, but an affirmation of the right and responsibility of national self-defense.

The message: Jewish sovereignty restored the ability of the Jewish people to defend their lives, dignity, and continued existence.

Sixth Knocking: A Homeland and Refuge for Every Jew

The final knocking concerned the establishment of a Jewish homeland open to Jews from throughout the world.

The Holocaust had demonstrated the tragic consequences of Jewish homelessness. Millions of Jews had nowhere to escape when persecution intensified.

With the establishment of Israel, Jews gained a country that could offer them refuge and welcome them as members of their own nation.

Rabbi Soloveitchik viewed this development as a fundamental transformation of Jewish history. For the first time in many centuries, the Jewish people possessed a national home to which Jews facing danger could turn.

The message: The existence of Israel created a place of refuge and renewed the practical possibility of gathering the Jewish exiles in their homeland.

These six knockings are presented in the order of Rabbi Soloveitchik's original address.

4. The Danger of Failing to Answer God's Knock

The title Kol Dodi Dofek comes from the Song of Songs, in which the beloved knocks upon the door, but the woman delays opening it. When she finally rises, her beloved has departed.

Rabbi Soloveitchik applies this image to the Jewish people.

God has presented the Jewish nation with an extraordinary historical opportunity. However, recognizing Divine Providence is not sufficient. The Jewish people must respond through concrete action.

Rabbi Soloveitchik particularly addresses Diaspora Jewry and religious Jews who hesitate to identify with the Zionist enterprise.

He calls upon them to overcome ideological divisions, support the State of Israel, strengthen Torah life within it, assist its inhabitants, and accept responsibility for its future.

He also makes clear that Divine Providence can operate through secular Jews, even when their personal motivations are not religious. The religious significance of Israel's establishment is not negated by the secular character of many of its founders.

The establishment of the state, therefore, is not the completion of the Jewish people's mission. It is an opportunity that demands a response.

5. The Central Message of the Essay

Kol Dodi Dofek is ultimately a call to religious responsibility.

Rabbi Soloveitchik does not present the establishment of Israel as proof that the final Redemption has already been achieved. Nor does he claim to know precisely how the events of his generation fit into God's ultimate plans.

Rather, he insists that the extraordinary developments surrounding Israel's rebirth cannot be dismissed as ordinary political history.

For the believing Jew, they constitute a Divine summons.

The Holocaust demonstrated the terrible vulnerability of Jewish existence in exile. The establishment of Israel offered new possibilities for Jewish survival, dignity, unity, and spiritual renewal.

The Jewish people's obligation is to recognize these opportunities and transform them into meaningful action.

The fundamental question posed by Rabbi Soloveitchik is not merely whether God has knocked upon the door of Jewish history, but whether the Jewish people will recognize the knocking and open the door.

Primary source: Rabbi Soloveitchik, Kol Dodi Dofek - Six Knockings (Hebrew and English), Sefaria .

Historical note: The Rabbi's address was delivered in Yiddish in 1956 and subsequently rewritten and published in Hebrew in 1961