President Isaac Herzog warned on Sunday that antisemitism is once again becoming widespread in Europe, accusing European countries of using Jews and Israel as scapegoats for their own failures and fears.

Herzog made the remarks during a meeting in Jerusalem with a delegation of the Consistoire, the central religious institution of French Jewry. The delegation, which included Jewish community leaders and public officials from across France, was led by Consistoire President Élie Korchia and included Chief Rabbi of France Rabbi Haïm Korsia.

"I know that it has not been an easy time to be a Jew in the world. It certainly has not been an easy time to be a Jew in France," Herzog said.

The President drew a distinction between legitimate criticism of Israeli policies and what he described as a broader campaign of hostility toward Israel and Jewish communities.

"Disagreeing with Israel on its strategy or on its political venue is legitimate debate. Constructive disagreement in goodwill can serve the goals we share. But that is not what’s going on in Europe and in France," he stated.

"What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode, the easiest solution, a cathartic and satisfying disguise for the anger and disappointment over Europe’s own failings and fears."

Herzog warned that European Jewish communities are increasingly finding themselves in a defensive position, facing hostility toward Israel while struggling to maintain a sense of security and belonging.

He also criticized efforts to isolate Israel internationally, arguing that such measures disregard the threats facing the Jewish state and its role in protecting Europe against similar dangers.

"This type of blanket rejection of Israel, the attempt to isolate it, to expose it as evil, while refusing to see the very real perils we face as a nation, nor the critical role we are playing in defending Europe from similar threats, is a grave error," Herzog said.

Addressing calls for economic sanctions and boycotts, Herzog argued that these measures ultimately damage the livelihoods of Palestinian Arabs while allowing Hamas leaders to escape accountability.

"Boycotts and sanctions harm, first and foremost, the Palestinians, robbing them of jobs and income," he said. "At the same time, they absolve corrupt Hamas leadership of any responsibility for their rabid antisemitism or for their crimes against their own people."

Despite his criticism of Europe's approach to Israel, Herzog emphasized the historical and personal connections between Israel and France and expressed hope for greater cooperation between the two countries.

"France and Israel are tied to one another in deep and weighty bonds of history and destiny, and in countless personal family histories and stories, like my own," he said.

Herzog called for expanded partnerships involving Israeli and French entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, educators, investors, and businesses, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in culture, academia, and science.

"I believe there are many reasons for faith in a future we can share," he concluded.