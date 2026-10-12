The IDF is expected to reduce its forces stationed in the Gaza envelope immediately after the elections and to release dozens of reservists currently serving in the area.

Kan Reshet Bet radio reported that beginning in the final week of October, the troop deployment will be altered and the permanent presence of reservists in some localities will be reduced.

According to the plan, reservists will only be permanently stationed in localities that are within four kilometers of the Gaza border.

In localities that are further away, the IDF is expected to significantly reduce its presence, and security will rely on local security coordinators and rapid response teams, without a permanent military presence.

The decision to change the troop deployment was made by the Operations Directorate, which determined that the new plan will go into effect following the elections.

Security officials in the Gaza envelope who were exposed to the plan reported that in border-adjacent communities, residents will be called up as reservists to serve in the regional defense array. When needed, the communities will be able to be reinforced with soldiers temporarily assigned from other units.

According to the security officials, the IDF is also working to reduce the use of temporarily assigned soldiers and limit the number of reserve duty days. Against this backdrop, officials in the Gaza border communities have expressed concern that the number of troops remaining in the area may not be sufficient to meet their defense needs.

It was also claimed that residents of the Gaza border communities have not yet received an organized briefing on the planned changes. They are therefore demanding answers from the Southern Command and are calling for the expected defense arrangements in their communities to be presented transparently.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated: “Community security coordinators are authorized to mobilize troops for the defense of the community, both from the community defense platoon and from soldiers temporarily assigned to the community, subject to the manpower allocation designated for each community."