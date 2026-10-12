רוכב אופנוע תועד כשהוא מתפרע בכביש

A motorcyclist driving erratically and on one wheel through the streets of Nazareth was arrested after a police drone operator identified him from the air and directed ground forces to him.

The incident occurred while officers from the Northern District and Border Police operated against criminals in the city. As part of the operation, a drone was launched to accompany the forces from above.

At one point, the drone operator noticed a motorcycle driving erratically through the city. According to the police, the rider lifted his front wheel while driving, endangering himself and others.

The drone continued to track the motorcycle's movements, and at the same time, the operator reported its location to the forces on the ground. The officers then reached the rider and arrested him.

A police inspection found that the motorcycle had previously been ordered off the road. After the incident, police impounded the motorcycle for 30 days and issued the driver a summons to appear in traffic court.