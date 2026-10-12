Rebbe Nachman taught: “The whole world is a very narrow bridge-and the essential thing is not to be afraid." Kol ha’olam kulo, gesher tzar me’od; v’ha‑ikar lo l’fached klal. Sing it with me, if you know it…

This is what the passengers on FlyDubai Flight 1073 sang as the plane was stabilized and on their way to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia-after surviving one of the most terrifying moments imaginable. A hijacking. A tailspin. A cockpit under attack. A pilot bleeding out. A plane descending toward catastrophe. And yet-they sang.

Because sometimes the narrow bridge becomes very real. And sometimes the only thing left is faith.

The story is so unbelievable-miraculous! An attempted terrorist hijacking was foiled at the last possible second by Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot who-though stabbed repeatedly by his co‑pilot and hemorrhaging-somehow managed to pry open the cockpit door to alert the passengers that something was terribly wrong.

Israeli investigators report the co-pilot had undergone radical Islamic indoctrination and had posted online: “Kill the Jews." He put the plane into a violent tailspin planniing a mega attack on the ground as well, and as a result, part of the rudder ripped off because the aircraft was not built to withstand such forces.

Then somehow-inexplicably-the plane leveled. Just for a few moments. Just long enough for 10 heroic Israeli passengers to charge the cockpit. Long enough for 2 reserve pilots-sitting in the back, frozen in shock-to be shaken into action and take control of the aircraft. Long enough for those pilots to stabilize the plane and land in Saudi Arabia instead of crashing into an Israeli building or Ben Gurion airport in a 9/11‑style attack as was the co-pilot’s intention. 180 lives-almost all Israeli-were saved. Truthfully, everyone aboard should be dead!

There are moments when history gives you no time to deliberate. You either run toward the danger-or away from it. Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber, ran toward it: “I jumped in there," he said. “I pulled the co‑pilot out of the cockpit. I started pulling the control stick back to level out the plane… I watch plane crash investigation shows-I saw this once-and then we got another pilot to take the controls." A plumber. A man who had never flown a plane. Pulling back the stick and leveling out a Boeing aircraft in freefall. If he had pulled back just a little harder, experts later said, the plane would have been torn apart. Unbelievable!

One passenger told CBS News: “It was the scariest thing possible. People were shouting and crying and saying ‘I love you’ to their children… I held my family, telling our children we love them."

The co‑pilot was Omani-and should never have been allowed on a flight to Tel Aviv because Oman has NO diplomatic relations with Israel. FlyDubai had signed an agreement with Israel to that effect. An Omani aviation source said bluntly: “There’s no other way to put it. We hired a terrorist!"

. The good news is that there were many heroes.

-The 1st was Captain Machchhar-who though critically injured- still managed to open the cockpit door.

-The 2nd was Yaniv Hayoun-who, despite crushing G‑forces-ripped the co‑pilot out of his seat, threw him out of the cockpit and began to stabilize the plane.

-The 3rd was Shota Musayev-an Israeli dentist-who became an emergency battlefield medic, stabilizing the pilot and preventing him from bleeding to death.

So many others jumped into action.

You see, Israelis are built differently. If you needed a plane full of people who would run toward danger-who have military training, crisis experience, medical knowledge-you’d want Israelis aboard. Israel has a long history of fighting hijackers going back to the 1960s and 70s.

It can be said-painfully, accurately-that the only invention of Palestinian Arab terror groups is hijacking planes. But this time, they failed.

Bottom line: What we witnessed was extraordinary acts of human heroism. But it was more than that. There were a thousand ways this could have ended in tragedy-or in an international crisis. A thousand ways the plane could have crashed or been torn apart from G forces it was made to withstand. A thousand ways the cockpit could have remained sealed. A thousand ways the pilot could have died before opening the door. A thousand ways the passengers could have been unable or afraid to act.

And yet-they lived.

What was the flight number of the FlyDubai flight? It was 1073. Does that number seem familiar? 1073 or 10/7/3 indicating October 7, 2023! Coincidence? Could it be that an Arab terrorist purposely took over an Arab airline to kill a plane-load of Israelis in an October 7th-like massacre as the anniversary of that massacre approached?

When Flight 1073 went into its tailspin, everyone was frozen in their seats. Only when the plane miraculously and inexplicably leveled off for a few minutes could Yaniv and the others storm the cockpit. What caused that leveling?

Scientists suggest a strong updraft, wind shear, or turbulence.

But on Sukkot-the holiday of the Clouds of Glory-could it have been something more? Could the clouds of the Ananei HaKavod have appeared once again, protecting Jews falling from the sky just as they once protected Jews in the desert?

Some will say: “We were lucky. Jewish guts, quick thinking, and a series of coincidences." But quoting Albert Einstein: “Coincidence is Gd’s way of remaining anonymous."

My opinion? There was no coincidence here. This was Gd’s Hand-clear and unmistakable. Let us recite King David's Psalm 100, the Song of Thanks.