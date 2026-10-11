The formal conclusion of the U.S. military mission in Iraq has not brought the promised peace to the Middle East. Instead, it has effectively handed Tehran a sovereign, contiguous launch pad right on Israel's expanded eastern horizon. As the final American troops depart, Israel faces an unprecedented strategic challenge: a fully entrenched, heavily armed network of Iranian-controlled Shia militias that have absolutely no intention of laying down their arms. While Baghdad goes through the motions of pushing disarmament deadlines into the distant future, Iranian officials have made it clear that their proxies are in Iraq to stay.

In his analysis for The Free Press, Middle East strategist Michael Doran captures this transition perfectly: "Tehran is losing against the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz. Its answer may come from Iraq." As Doran notes, while the ongoing conflict has drained Iran's core economy and choked its maritime leverage, the pressure has initiated a dark internal transformation: "Iran is indeed undergoing a regime change, just not the one Washington hoped for." Power has migrated from the clerical establishment directly into the hands of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) generals who are pivoting from sea to land.

A Proximity Threat to the Region.

The physical absence of a Western military buffer creates an immediate security vacuum. Through its Houthi proxies, Tehran has already demonstrated its capability to disrupt Saudi oil exports through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Now, an unchecked Iraq allows the IRGC to threaten the entire geopolitical architecture of the Levant and the Gulf.

Doran warns that Iraq is already being utilized to pressure America's closest regional allies: "Tehran's options are clear. It can expand fire from southern Iraq towards Kuwait, probe Jordan from the western desert... Iraq is not a future launch pad; it is a current one."

For Israel, the math of an Iraqi front is uniquely dangerous. Unlike threats emanating directly from Iran or southwest Yemen, weapons fired by Iraqi Shia militias- including advanced Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles, suicide drones, and low-flying cruise missiles- benefit from significantly shorter flight times. This severely compresses the early warning window for Israel's multi-layered air defense systems.

Activating the Regional Grid: Levers from Jordan and the Gulf.

Fortunately, Israel does not need to carry the burden of neutralizing the Iraqi launch pad in isolation. Because these same IRGC-controlled cells threaten the critical infrastructure of Jordan and the Gulf states, Jerusalem has a unique window to coordinate a quiet pincer-style economic campaign. If the Iraqi government refuses to dismantle its proxies, its neighbors possess the exact logistical levers needed to choke Baghdad's economy without Israel firing a single shot at civilian infrastructure.

Jordan's Geopolitical Dam.

Jordan sits as the physical buffer between Iraqi proxies and Israeli airspace, but its most potent weapon is economic. For years, Iraq has sought to diversify its export routes away from the volatile Persian Gulf by pursuing the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline. Amman holds total veto power over this multi-billion-dollar lifeline.

By freezing negotiations on this project and threatening to shut down current overland trucking corridors, Jordan can inflict immediate financial pain on Baghdad. Furthermore, Jordan can quietly coordinate with Israel to seal its eastern border desert, choking off the illicit smuggling routes the militias use to move personnel and hardware towards the West.

Saudi Arabia's Infrastructure Veto.

Saudi Arabia holds an even larger financial hammer. Iraq's southern oil terminals are highly vulnerable to proxy-induced instability, making alternative routes vital for Baghdad's survival. Riyadh controls the Iraqi pipeline in Saudi Arabia (IPSA), a massive piece of infrastructure built to carry Iraqi crude to the Red Sea. Firmly locking down this pipeline and denying Iraq future transit rights deprives Baghdad of its primary economic safety valve.

Additionally, Riyadh can weaponize regional integration. The Gulf states have spent recent years dangling lucrative electricity grid connections and cross-border investment projects in front of Baghdad to lure it away from Tehran's orbit. Saudi Arabia can make it clear that all financial cooperation, border trade at the Arar crossing, and energy integration are strictly contingent on the Iraqi army forcibly reclaiming territory held by the Shia militias.

Mapping Israel's Kinetic Options.

When aligned with Arab diplomatic and economic pressure, Israel's kinetic options become far more potent. Washington has reportedly given Jerusalem explicit permission to conduct preemptive and retaliatory strikes inside Iraqi territory. Armed with this mandate, Israel can weigh two distinct operational pathways:

-The Surgical Counter-Terror Approach: The Israeli Air Force ( IAF) is fully equipped to hunt down Shia militia leaders, eliminate command-and-control headquarters, and vaporize advanced ammunition depots. This limits direct escalation but amounts to an endless game of whack-a-mole against groups protected by Iraqi state sovereignty.

-The Infrastructure Option: If surgical strikes fail to change Baghdad's calculus, Israel can selectively target Iraq's vital infrastructure, specifically its internal oil, gas, and electrical generating facilities. By systematically cutting off the financial lifeblood of the state, Israel would force the Iraqi government to choose between tolerating Iranian proxies or facing total economic collapse.

The Combined Ultimatum.

This multi-layered approach forces Baghdad out of its comfortable neutrality. The Iraqi political elite would face a stark choice: launch a genuine internal crackdown to disarm the IRGC's proxies, or watch their neighbors systematically disconnect Iraq from the regional economy while Israel dismantles their state infrastructure from above.

As Doran concludes in The Free Press, "the American departure from Iraq is not an end to anything; it is an opening." For Israel and its regional allies, surviving this new opening requires bold deterrence, coordinated economic warfare, and an unyielding refusal to let Iraq become Iran's ultimate forward operating base.