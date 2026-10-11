A poll conducted by the Kantar Institute and published Sunday evening by Kan News gives the right-wing bloc an advantage, with 53 seats compared to 50 for the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Yashar would emerge as the largest party with 22 seats, followed by the Likud with 20. Beyachad would win 12 seats, while Otzma Yehudit would become the fourth-largest party with nine seats.

The Democrats, United Torah Judaism, the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu would each win eight seats. Shas would receive seven seats.

Religious Zionism-Identity and Ra'am would each win five seats, while the Reservists-Economic party and Amcha Yisrael would each receive four seats.