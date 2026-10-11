Everyone is going back to normal. I just want Chaim to have his normal life back.

Baruch Hashem, Chaim is moving forward, but the road ahead is still long.

He now needs continued treatment in the U.S., along with medical care, flights, housing, and all the expenses that come with staying near the hospital.

We’ve already used what we had, and we’re doing everything we can.

I’m asking from the heart: if you’re able to help us now, please don’t wait.

Every donation helps. Every share can reach someone who may be able to help us take the next step.

Please help Chaim ben Yael get back to simply being a child.

“Mommy, if I beat cancer once, why did it come back?"

Chaim Rubin is only 7 years old.

A year ago, after more than a year of difficult treatments, his parents finally heard the words they had been praying for: Chaim had beaten cancer.

He went back to school, back to his friends, and back to simply being a child.

But at the beginning of Av, everything changed again.

The seizures returned, and then came the devastating news:

The medulloblastoma was back.

Chaim has already started treatment to help control the disease, but to give him the chance he desperately needs, his family must now get him to the United States for advanced treatment.

The hospital requires a significant deposit upfront, and after already using their savings and everything they had available, the family simply cannot do this alone.

They need our help now.

Every donation can bring Chaim one step closer to the treatment he needs and another chance to fight.

Please open your heart for Chaim ben Yael.

Donate today!