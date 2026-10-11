תיעוד מבית החולים 'כמאל עדואן' צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF released footage on Sunday evening showing armed men inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, northern Gaza, and stressed that Hamas continues to use the hospital and its surroundings as a major operational hub while the facility operates as a clinic during the day.

According to the IDF, intelligence and footage collected indicate that Hamas operatives use the hospital and the surrounding area to advance terrorist plots and attempt to rebuild the organization's capabilities.

The military says Hamas carries out these activities while exploiting the presence of patients, medical staff, and civilians at the site as human shields, in violation of international law.

הטמנת מטען סמוך לבית החולים כמאל עדואן צילום: דובר צה"ל

“In recent years, the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the surrounding area have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to advance terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and IDF forces," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

In December 2024, IDF forces operated in the hospital area. During the operation, they discovered military equipment and numerous weapons, and arrested more than 240 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives, along with additional individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.