IDF and ISA eliminated a Nukhba platoon commander IDF Spokesperson

The IDF and ISA eliminated a Nukhba platoon commander who was among the leaders of the raid on the Kissufim outpost and took part in abducting Israelis during the October 7th Massacre

Last week (Monday), the IDF and ISA struck in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated Hisham Jamal Muhammad Abu Ghala, a Nukhba platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

Abu Ghala was among the leaders of the raid on the Kissufim outpost and took part in abducting Israelis during the October 7th Massacre.

Recently, the terrorist advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat he posed.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The security forces under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.