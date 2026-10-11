Israel Police launched an expedited investigation Sunday morning following a serious report of the desecration of holy books in Haifa.

According to suspicions, a woman arrived at the tomb of Rabbi Avdimi of Haifa, took several holy books from the site, and, according to footage obtained by police, set them on fire.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Haifa Police Station launched searches and carried out rapid investigative operations to locate the suspect.

Within a short time, investigators managed to track her down, locate her, and arrest her for questioning.

Police noted that the investigation is ongoing, with the aim of determining the circumstances surrounding the shocking incident and the motive behind it.

"Israel Police will continue to act decisively to locate suspects, investigate serious offenses, and ensure that those involved are held fully accountable, in accordance with the findings of the investigation and the provisions of the law," police said in a statement.