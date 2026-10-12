Aliyah and Real Estate | Dvir Dimri speaks with Rabbi Kalman Topp

Rabbi Kalman Topp, who served as rabbi of Beth Jacob Congregation in Los Angeles for 17 years, is embarking on a new chapter in Jerusalem, where he is working to establish Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael, a warm and welcoming Jewish community in the developing Givat Hamatos neighborhood.

In a special podcast interview with Dvir Dimri, Rabbi Topp discussed his decision to leave Los Angeles, his vision for the new community, and the opportunity for Jews from around the world to take part in building Jerusalem.

“After 2,000 years of exile, we’ve been blessed with the miracle of the State of Israel," Rabbi Topp said. “The Jewish people, after all this time, finally are returning to their homeland. And this is a fulfillment of ancient prophecies. This is the answer to so many generations of prayers."

For Rabbi Topp and his wife, Dr. Jordana, moving to Israel has been a dream for more than three decades. The couple became engaged in Jerusalem, and even before beginning their married life in the United States, they had already begun preparing for an eventual move.

“When we received wedding gifts, for the appliances, we had them switched to 220 volts because our plan was to come to Israel in a few years," he recalled.

Eighteen years ago, the family faced a choice between an opportunity in Jerusalem and a rabbinical position in the western United States. They ultimately chose Los Angeles, where Rabbi Topp spent 17 years leading a vibrant Modern Orthodox, Religious Zionist congregation of more than 600 families.

He described Beth Jacob as a community built around Torah study, prayer, acts of kindness, and Zionism, all within a welcoming environment.

Despite the meaningful years in Los Angeles, the aspiration to live in Israel never disappeared.

“Israel today is the center of the Jewish people," Rabbi Topp explained. “Jewish communities in the diaspora, in the States are very important. You could be a great Jew and there are great communities there."

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the past, present and future of the Jewish people are intimately connected to the State of Israel.

When the opportunity emerged to establish a new community in Givat Hamatos, through connections with Dimri’s team at Ram Aderet and My Israel Home, Rabbi Topp saw a chance to transform that aspiration into reality.

A new neighborhood, a new community

Located between Talpiot, Arnona, and Gilo, Givat Hamatos offers an opportunity to establish a new Jewish community in Jerusalem from its earliest stages.

During the conversation, Dimri highlighted the neighborhood’s planned residential development, its relatively low-rise buildings compared with the high-rise towers being constructed elsewhere in Jerusalem, and its transportation connections.

According to Dimri, the neighborhood is planned to include approximately 2,600 housing units, with buildings generally ranging from seven to twelve floors. He also emphasized its proximity to Jerusalem’s light rail network and access to other parts of the city.

Rabbi Topp described the neighborhood’s development as an opportunity to participate personally in the rebuilding of Jerusalem.

“It’s an opportunity to come to Jerusalem and to help in the building of the Land of Israel and the building up of Jerusalem," he said.

He explained that the neighborhood is expected to include parks, schools, and synagogues, offering the infrastructure for a growing community.

For Rabbi Topp, however, establishing a community means much more than constructing homes or opening a synagogue.

More than a synagogue: Building a sense of belonging

Drawing on his experience in Los Angeles, Rabbi Topp outlined his vision for Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael, a community in which the synagogue serves as a center of Jewish life beyond prayer services.

“A synagogue is not just a place of prayer," he explained, describing it as both a place of holiness and a gathering place for Jews to connect.

He envisioned a community where newcomers are welcomed, families are invited for Shabbat meals, those facing illness or difficulties receive support, and members celebrate one another’s milestones.

“Not just to notice who’s in the synagogue, but who’s not there that Shabbat, to notice that person and provide support, to be there through the tough times, and to celebrate together in the good times," he said.

Community activities could include Torah learning, charitable initiatives, Shabbat hospitality, and programs designed to foster meaningful relationships among members.

“The Shul is really a place for relationships," Rabbi Topp explained. “In a Shul, you develop a relationship with God, with Torah, with Israel, and you create relationships with other people."

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to create a place where every individual feels welcome and connected.

“The Shul is where you pray and learn, and also have programs, initiatives and connection."

The community’s name, Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael, reflects that philosophy.

Rabbi Topp explained that the Jewish teaching “All Jews are responsible for one another" can also inspire Jews to recognize the goodness in one another.

“We have to begin to see more of the sweetness and the goodness of other Jews, to see that there’s much more that brings us together than what divides us," he said.

He stressed that the community would be rooted in Torah and Jewish law while embracing Jews from different backgrounds and at different stages of religious growth.

“Every Jew is welcome, included, and should have a place in our community, where he or she can make a unique difference," he declared.

The community is already taking shape

Although construction in Givat Hamatos is still underway, Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael is already beginning to develop.

Rabbi Topp said that several dozen families have purchased homes in the neighborhood and that he has begun building relationships with future residents.

He has already delivered Torah classes for prospective community members and published a bulletin ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“While the community is physically under construction, the community has already taken shape," he said.

Dimri noted that more than 70 English-speaking buyers have already purchased apartments in Givat Hamatos, while Rabbi Topp clarified that the figure referred to the wider neighborhood rather than exclusively to members of his congregation.

The neighborhood is also expected to attract young Israeli families. According to Dimri, more than half of the apartments are designated under the government’s subsidized housing program, bringing younger couples into the area.

Rabbi Topp expressed hope that the community would bring together Israelis and English-speaking immigrants of different generations, while encouraging newcomers to become active participants in Israeli society.

“We hope that our members will become integrated into Israeli society," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of learning Hebrew, contributing to the country, and encouraging service in the IDF, if not for them, then for their children.

“There’ll be all ages, there’ll be English speakers, Israelis, and there’ll be a sense of community. And we’ll all hopefully grow together."

An invitation to take part in the Jewish story

Beyond the establishment of Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael, Rabbi Topp hopes the initiative will encourage Jews living abroad to strengthen their connections to Israel.

He said that while not everyone is able to immigrate to Israel immediately, Jewish families can take meaningful steps toward deepening their involvement with the country.

“I’m trying to encourage people if not to want to make aliyah, then at least to ‘want to want’ to do so and either way, to think about deepening their connection," he explained, suggesting immigration to Israel or establishing a second home in the country as possible paths.

Reflecting on the historic significance of the present generation, Rabbi Topp drew inspiration from the Biblical story of Queen Esther and Mordechai, encouraging Jews to consider how they can contribute to the unfolding story of their people.

“I really believe that the next chapters of the Bible are being written," he said.

“The question for Esther, and for every Jew, really, is what is your role going to be in the Jewish story?"

For Rabbi Topp, moving to Jerusalem and helping establish a new community is his family’s answer to that question.

His message was not limited to those considering Givat Hamatos. When Dimri called on Jews in the Diaspora to join the rebuilding of Jerusalem and Israel, Rabbi Topp stressed that opportunities exist throughout the country.

“Anywhere," he responded.

And for those not yet ready to relocate, he encouraged them to consider ways to spend more time in Israel and strengthen their connections to the Jewish people and the Jewish state.

“Let’s deepen our connection to the Jewish people, to the State of Israel." As for immigration to Israel, “if you can pull it off, it’s a wonderful thing to do," he said.

With a growing nucleus of families already purchasing homes, initial Torah programming underway, and additional apartments still available, Rabbi Topp sees Kehilat Ahavat Yisrael as an opportunity to build not only a neighborhood, but also a community rooted in Jewish unity, mutual responsibility, and love for the Land of Israel.

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