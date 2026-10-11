Zehut Party Chairman Moshe Feiglin issued a sharp response to American anti-Israel commentator Tucker Carlson after Carlson criticized his statements advocating the destruction of Gaza following the October 7th massacre, accusing him of hypocrisy and questioning his authority to lecture Israel on morality.

The confrontation began when Carlson aired a clip from an interview in which Feiglin argued that Israel should have responded to the October 7th massacre in the same manner that the United States responded to Japan during World War II.

"If we had done Gaza what the Americans did in Nagasaki, the world would have been with us," Feiglin said in the interview.

When the interviewer challenged him about the fate of children and babies in Gaza, Feiglin replied: "I'm saying again, morally, that's what should have been done. But because I'm Jewish with a soft heart, I would open the borders and let them all go, but no one can stay."

Carlson introduced the clip by describing Feiglin as a politician currently running for office and claiming that he was part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

After playing Feiglin's remarks, Carlson responded: "So morally, we should kill all the babies. Morally."

Feiglin subsequently published a video addressing Carlson directly, invoking the American atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the British bombing of German cities during World War II.

"And who exactly are you, Mr. Carlson, to talk about morality? Are you talking on behalf of the nation that burned to ashes almost 90% of Japanese cities during World War II? Did you care about men, women, and children when you finished the job, when you nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki?" Feiglin asked.

He argued that neither the Americans nor the British had experienced an attack comparable to the October 7th massacre.

"And let me tell you something, no German soldier ever crossed the English Channel and slaughtered babies and raped their mothers and killed civilians like the Islamo-Nazis did to us at the 7th of October. No Japanese soldier did that in the cities of America," he said.

Feiglin questioned Carlson's moral authority to criticize Israel, describing the Jewish people as "the nation that brought morality to the world with the Ten Commandments."

He reiterated his position that destroying Gaza following the October 7th massacre would have been morally justified, arguing that Israel's failure to do so had allowed the threat to persist.

"Yes, the most moral thing to do at the 7th of October would have been to wipe out Gaza just as you did in Japan, just as the Brits did in Germany," he declared.

However, Feiglin distinguished between what he believed Israel should have done immediately after the massacre and what he believes should be done today.

"Yet today we should simply do what your president suggested that we will do at the beginning. Let them go. Let them go. But none of them can stay. Gaza is part of our Holy Land."

Feiglin continued by emphasizing his belief that Gaza belongs to the Jewish people and should be resettled by Jews.

"Gaza is part of Eretz Israel. Everybody knows that. I'm sure you know that as well. It belongs to us. It belongs to the Jews according to the Bible because God gave it to us," he stated.

He added that Gaza's return to Jewish control and the establishment of Jewish communities there were, in his view, necessary for achieving victory and peace.

"Yes, it belongs to us and the only moral thing to do is to make sure that it will return to the Jewish nation and will be flourished by Jewish villages, Jewish life and that's the only answer to that evilness and that's the only thing that will bring victory to Israel and peace in the Middle East and maybe in the entire world."

Feiglin concluded his video with another direct challenge to Carlson: "Yes, Mr. Carlson, I'm the one who's talking in the name of morality, not you. You know nothing about morality, definitely not in a position to judge others."