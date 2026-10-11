"Hamas is weak, there's nothing we can do, we have to." According to Ditza Or, a Hamas terrorist said these words to her son, Avinatan, as he was released from captivity. Speaking on Channel 14's Patriots program, she presented the remark as proof that military pressure on the terrorist organization is what freed the hostages.

Ditza shared that on the day of his release from Hamas captivity, her son approached one of his terrorist captors, known as Abu Hassan, and asked why Hamas had agreed to release all the remaining living hostages at once.

"He asked him: 'Say, why did you agree? How are you letting us all out in one day? Everything you had left?'" she recounted. According to Or, the terrorist replied simply: "Hamas is weak, there's nothing we can do, we have to."

Or noted that the terrorist in question was one of her son's toughest captors, and added that he had been eliminated since then. She claimed that part of the story was not included in the version aired last week on Channel 12's Uvda. "It was cut out in editing there," she said, referring to the segment.

As far as Ditza Or is concerned, the terrorist's remarks to her son are not just another detail of his captivity, but rather support the position she expressed throughout the war, according to which the only way to bring back the hostages was by defeating Hamas and not through public pressure to end the war.

"They said it from the beginning, and we said from the beginning that the only way to bring back the hostages, as many of them as possible and eventually all of them, as it ultimately was, is only if we defeat Hamas," she said.

Or, who was a member of the Tikva Forum, which served as a hawkish alternative to the Hostages Families Forum, stressed that, to her, there was no other way to free the hostages. "To defeat it (Hamas) is with force; you don't defeat someone with nice words. The Tikva Forum, which I was part of, from the beginning understood that the way to bring them home was only by defeating Hamas."

"Both from Avinatan and from the United States, we understand that we were correct from the beginning," she stated.

She concluded her remarks with a message that the path to returning the hostages should have focused on using significant military force against Hamas: "What should have been done was to dismantle them as quickly as possible and bring them to their knees, and only in this way can we get our loved ones back."