העצם הזר שתועד בגבול הצפון מצלמת אבטחה

Approximately 12 hours have passed since IDF radar systems detected an unidentified object in the skies near the Israel-Lebanon border, but as of Sunday morning, the military is still attempting to determine what it was.

The initial detection occurred Saturday evening, at approximately 8:00 p.m., prompting IDF forces to begin searches in the Western Galilee, both on the ground and from the air.

The searches continued throughout the night and into the morning hours, while a military investigation was also launched in an attempt to determine the nature of the object detected by the radar systems.

At this stage, the incident remains unresolved, and the IDF is continuing its examinations and searches in the area. According to the information released, the identity of the detected object has yet to be established.

Despite the military activity and ongoing investigation, no special instructions have been issued to civilians. Daily life in Western Galilee communities continues as usual.