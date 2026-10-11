They shout “wallah," set schools on fire, douse teachers in gasoline, burn the faces of unsuspecting citizens, chase and beat police officers, and wreck the streets.

In 2005 it was the French banlieues, the working class suburbs, that went up in flames. Twenty years later, the flames are crossing the gates of the high schools. Two eras, and one generation that has been taught to hate not algorithms, but the West. The egalitarian school is a factory that manufactures nihilist wreckers.

The Dutch sociologist and demographer Jan Latten has just said: “We are at the beginning of major social unrest."

Europe wanted a society without violence. What it got is a society without defense.

From France comes a sequence of unprecedented violence that is not taken from Fauda: it shows a teenager dressed in black attacking a woman with flammable spray full in the face, under the eyes of other high-school students in Marseille’s 7th arrondissement.

A police “sting-ball" grenade meanwhile exploded in a student’s hand; a woman lost an eye to a stone thrown by a student; a high-school student was seriously injured while handling an explosive device; an undercover police commissioner was chased and beaten unconscious in front of a high school; and in Marseille a principal and staff were attacked and doused in gasoline.

What is happening before our eyes has nothing of the usual banal student agitation. It is a dress rehearsal ahead of the election that matters most for Europe’s fate: May 2027.

What is happening in France concerns the entire West. These are extremely serious social-racial uprisings aimed at the destruction of our countries and our culture.

The wreckers want neither better schools nor more social benefits. They want to attack the countries that took in their parents and grandparents.

You do not negotiate with barbarians who aim at civil war. The attempt at integration and assimilation has failed.

They want a European intifada. Block the high schools today in order to block the country tomorrow. They are testing logistics, slogans, the ability to paralyze, and the reaction - or rather the absence of reaction - of the state.

On May 2, 2027, if Marine Le Pen wins, they will be back in the streets.

What is being prepared is not a social movement. It is a strategy of chaos.

When a state reaches the point of asking its population to barricade itself at home to avoid violence, that is a major alarm signal.

A French chief of the defense staff, Pierre de Villiers, who served under Macron, said: “We are in a strange period, and my fear is civil war."

The question is no longer whether the situation is serious. Only the corrupt, the accomplices and the blind do not know it.

The truth, as usual, was spoken by Michel Houellebecq to the Financial Times: “We are witnessing a disintegration. It is a catastrophe."

The question is: how far will the loss of control go?

Faced with these images, how many suburbs are ready to give battle? There, weapons circulate freely. Kalashnikovs, Magnums, grenades, hunting rifles. They are there, hidden in cellars the police cannot reach.

The times ahead are heavy with bloody possibilities.

Europe now has only two possibilities: either the states restore order or it will keep sliding toward South Africa's story.

Every man for himself, the Third World for everyone.

The wind always carries the ashes of the fires.