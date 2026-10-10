Phyllis Chesler, Ph.D., is an Emerita Professor of Psychology at City University of New York. She is a best-selling author of 20 books, a legendary feminist leader, and a retired academic and psychotherapist. She has lectured at and organized political, legal, religious, and human rights campaigns in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, Central Asia, and the Far East.

The handwriting is no longer on the wall, nor even on the sky. It is now blaring its message in neon lights. It is talking to all those who have ears to hear. The entire world is determined to kill the Jews.

As I've noted before, long ago, and many times, this is bigger than the Nazi genocide's propaganda which was confined to one large continent. The bought and paid for propaganda of the last fifty to sixty years has borne its poisonous fruit globally, both online and on the streets, in the media and in the academy, in politics and in what passes for culture. The Jews are well and soundly surrounded by genocidal hatred, based on false Blood Libels.

Israel did not commit a genocide in Gaza, did not starve Gazans to death--the Gazan population has increased.

Israel is not an apartheid state--but Islam is the largest practioner of gender and religious apartheid, the world's greatest colonizer.

This is what I've been saying in print for the last twenty five years--maybe a lot longer than that. It made little difference.

Okay--and now we're here. If I wasn't sober enough given the extremely vicious pro-Palestine demonstrations that were held around the world on 10/7--so soon after the long ovation accorded NAZA at the Venice Film Festival, and hard on the heels of NYC's Mayor Mamdani's twisted and hateful statement on 10/7, here's what we're treated to this week:

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to none other than Israel and Jew hater Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her "efforts of promote peace and international law." When this was announced, Pillay cited her Gaza report, which falsely called what is happening there "genocide."

The attendees cheered.

In the matter of Rwanda, Pillay helped establish that rape, sexual violence, and propaganda could be prosecuted as genocide and crimes against humanity.

But as they say: Not when Jews or Israelis are the victims.

And what was Pillay's official title at the UN? She chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Pillay had previously compared Israel to South Africa. She singled out Israel for false war crimes and never condemned China or Syria. (Please read an excellent but horrifying piece in Tablet about China selling organs that are harvested from political prisoners--including the Falun Gung.)

I wrote about her in 2022 for the Algemeiner in a piece titled "The Eternal Life of Blood Libels Agaisnt the Jews." I wrote about her again in 2023 for ISGAP in a piece titled "Response to Hamas horror shows the Feminist Movement has Lost Its Compass." I quoted Anne Bayefsky who called Pillay's UN Inquiry 'Pillay's Pogrom.' I wrote about her again for the Investigative Project on Terrorism."

The Jewish and Israeli media have condemned this award. But the global mainstream/leftstream media (CNN, ABC, France 24, NY Times) have loudly and proudly suported it.

Well, look: This Prize was awarded to President Obama before he even took office.

More important, let me remind us all that in 1998, Portuguese author Jose Saramago won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Here's what he wrote in El Pais:

"Intoxicated mentally by the messianice dreams of a Greater Israel which will finally acheive the expansionist dreams of the most radical ZIonism contaminated by the monstrous and rooted 'certitude' that in this catastrophic and absurd world there exists a people chosen by God and that, consequently, all the actions of an obsessive, psychological and pathologically exclusivist racism are justified; educated and trained in the idea that any suffering that has been inflicted, or is being inflicted, or will be inflicted on everyone else, especially the Palestinians, will always be inferior to that which they themselves suffered in the Holocaust, the Jews endlessly scratch their own wound to keep it bleeding, to make it incurable, and they show it to the world as if it were a banner."

Saramago was condemning Judaism as a faith but he is also condemning Judaism as a culture, a race, a political entity. He is denying the historicity of anti-Semitism. Saramago views the power of Jewish memory as a fiendish trick, a theatrical tic and it enrages and disgusts him.

The politics of the Nobel Prize Committee is astoundingly clear.

As to Pillay: Emma Reilly, a UN whistleblower who worked for Pillay claimed that Pillay's office handed over the names of at least fifty Chinese dissidents to Beijing. Reilly views Pillay as "complicit in the Uyghur genocide."

And that's our latest Nobel Prize winner.