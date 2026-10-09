The IDF on Friday conducted a precise aerial strike targeting terrorist Yusuf Ali Al-Hassoun, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

Al-Hassoun operated under the direction of the Iranian regime and advanced terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria, according to the IDF statement.

Over the past year, the IDF said, Al-Hassoun planned and advanced attacks against IDF soldiers that were thwarted, including the launching of explosive drones and rockets toward IDF soldiers in southern Syria.

“The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate immediate threats on all fronts. The IDF remains committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit statement concluded.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)