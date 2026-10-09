Across the Gaza Strip: IDF destroys weapons storage facilities

The IDF and Shin Bet conducted targeted strikes in several areas across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, destroying four weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

According to the military, the terrorist organizations stored dozens of weapons of various types in the facilities, including rockets, explosive devices, mortars, Kalashnikov rifles, and additional combat equipment.

The IDF and Shin Bet reiterated that they will continue to operate to degrade the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and thwart any attempt to restore them or stockpile weapons intended to harm IDF troops.

Prior to the strikes, advance warnings were issued to the population to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, and precise munitions and aerial surveillance were used.