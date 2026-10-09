Avraham Moishe Kleinerman, who disappeared near Meron approximately four and a half years ago, marks his 21st birthday today, as his family continues to search for answers about his fate.

A total of 1,656 days have passed since Kleinerman vanished, with no definitive lead explaining what happened to him. Despite the passage of time, his whereabouts remain unknown. Chaim Henfling, Kleinerman’s uncle, described the family’s prolonged anguish and appealed to the public to help bring the missing young man home.

“Every father who has a child knows the terrible feeling of a child going missing, even for just a few minutes," Henfling said. “There is a family here that has been struggling for four and a half years. There are no words to describe the grief experienced by his parents and family members since the disappearance of the person dearest to them."

Henfling called on the public to take action, whether by providing information that could help investigators, praying for Kleinerman’s safe return, studying Torah, or undertaking a positive commitment in his merit.

“We must find a lead," he said. “We believe and are confident that every good deed a person performs will help, and, with God’s help, bring us closer to finding Moishi soon."

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs which has been leading the search, renewed its appeal for the public to help circulate Kleinerman’s photograph.