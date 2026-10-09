The IDF eliminated three terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in aerial strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, after they advanced attacks against Israeli troops and worked to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The terrorists were identified as Hassam Walid Hassan Abu Al-Ata, a commander in the rocket unit of Islamic Jihad’s military wing, and Magdi Moein Yousef Al-Ayoubi, a member of the organization’s military wing, both eliminated in Gaza City. The third terrorist, Muhammad Aja, a company commander in Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated in the Al-Furqan area.

According to the IDF, the terrorists had recently advanced attacks against Israeli forces and engaged in efforts to rebuild the capabilities of their respective terrorist organizations, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said that measures were taken before the strikes to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat, the military said.