Former Hostage Omer Shem Tov Sings With Zusha

Former hostage Omer Shem Tov took part in an October 7 memorial event at Yeshiva University in New York. Shem Tov is currently in the US for a series of speaking engagements and events.

A particularly moving moment came when Shem Tov took the stage and sat alongside members of the musical duo Zusha. The three performed the song “Don't Leave Me on My Own," which has become a hit in recent months.

The joint performance by the former hostage and the musical duo was one of the most emotional highlights of the memorial evening in New York.