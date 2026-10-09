An illegal resident from Judea and Samaria and two residents of Shefar'am were charged Friday morning with possessing a Matador missile stolen from the IDF. According to police, the investigation revealed that the three had filmed themselves holding the weapon.

The missile was discovered on September 5, 2026, during a targeted operation in an area near Shefar'am. Police located the missile, which they described as an unusual and lethal weapon, and later determined that it had been stolen from the IDF.

The investigation was conducted by the Galilee District's Central Unit. Two suspects were initially questioned, and investigators subsequently learned that another individual had been involved in possessing the missile. The third suspect was also found to have filmed himself holding the weapon, and he was arrested and questioned following the discovery.

At the conclusion of the investigation, indictments were filed against all three suspects at the Haifa District Court.

Police said that since the beginning of the year, Northern District officers and Border Police fighters have seized more than 700 weapons as part of efforts to combat violent crime.