Yashar leads Likud by one seat as Netanyahu bloc ties opponents at 52, poll finds

The Yashar party continues to lead with 21 Knesset seats, while Likud gains one seat this week to reach 20, according to a poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper.

According to the poll, Yashar receives 21 seats and Likud 20. The Beyachad party wins 13 seats, while the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu receive nine seats each.

Within the coalition bloc, Otzma Yehudit wins eight seats, while United Torah Judaism and Shas receive seven seats each. Religious Zionism-Zehut wins six seats.

The Joint List secures seven seats, while Ra'am receives five. The Amcha Yisrael party wins four seats, as does the Reservists-Economic party.

Three parties fail to cross the electoral threshold: Blue and White, Hatzibur Hacharedi, and Noam L'Yisrael.

The coalition bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes Ofer Winter's party, reaches 52 seats, matching the strength of the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Beyond the distribution of Knesset seats, the poll examined public attitudes toward the composition of the next coalition government.

Asked whether an Arab party should be part of the next coalition, 59% of respondents opposed the idea, compared with 36% who supported it. Five percent said they were undecided.

By contrast, a majority supported including haredi parties in the next government. Some 53% backed the inclusion of a haredi party in the coalition, while 41% opposed it and 6% expressed no opinion.

The poll also examined public preferences regarding the identity of the next prime minister. Netanyahu received the highest level of support, with 38% of respondents choosing him for the position. Gadi Eisenkot received 24%, followed by Naftali Bennett with 14%. The other figures included in the survey each received single-digit levels of support.