Turns out only 280 tickets are left before the live drawing tomorrow morning, and every ticket helps fund 2,000 medical emergency responses a day across Israel.

Only 280 tickets remain. Tomorrow, Friday, October 9, at 6 a.m. sharp, the Hatzalah Sweepstakes 2026 grand prize drawing goes live, and one ticket holder will walk away with $200,000 in cash. If you have been waiting for the right moment, this is it. What you read next explains why this is the last chance.

>> Secure your ticket now before the system closes - click here

The drawing will take place at United Hatzalah's offices in Jerusalem. It will be conducted in the presence of a lawyer, an accountant, Eli Beer and the administrators of United Hatzalah. It will be broadcast on radio stations throughout Israel and streamed on the sweepstakes website.

There is one catch. The final entries are accepted only through the sweepstakes website, and the system will close automatically once all other tickets are updated. When it closes, it closes.

Every 43 seconds, a United Hatzalah medic responds to an emergency in Israel. In an emergency, the speed of the response can decide between life and death. That is why more than 8,600 volunteer medics stand ready day and night to reach patients within minutes.

The numbers behind your ticket are hard to ignore. 1,900 emergency vehicles. 350 response teams. 93 branches and equipment centers. 5,500 defibrillators. Add drones, satellite phones, rescue boats and jet skis, all built to reach patients faster.

All of this lifesaving work is provided completely free of charge to the people who need it.

You can also trust where your money goes. United Hatzalah holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the Midot Seal of Effectiveness. Over the past three years, more than 85% of every dollar raised went directly to lifesaving operations, including volunteer training, medic equipment and the 24/7 dispatch center.

Ticket packages start at $180 for 1 ticket. 3 tickets cost $360, 6 tickets $500, 15 tickets $1,000 and 25 tickets $2,500. The more tickets you hold, the better your chances when the winning number is drawn.

The clock is running. Only 280 tickets are left, the drawing is tomorrow at 6AM, and entries close the moment the system finishes updating. Tomorrow, $200,000 can be yours, but only if you hold a ticket.

>> Last chance to win $200,000 and save lives - buy your ticket now

Sweepstakes entries are not considered a charitable donation under IRS rules, and no donation receipt will be issued.