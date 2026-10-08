Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin said Israel should seek to relocate Gaza's residents elsewhere and reclaim the territory as part of the Land of Israel, arguing that such a move would constitute "justice."

Speaking on i24NEWS' new program "Israel Out Loud", Feiglin was asked about the possibility of relocating Gazans to Somaliland.

"The price should be that the land of Gaza, which was always part of the Jewish Land, Eretz Israel, should be given back to the Jews. This is justice," Feiglin said.

He rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide or war crimes in Gaza, arguing instead that Israel's actions constitute justice.

"It is not genocide, it is not a war crime. It is justice," Feiglin said. "There is no other solution. You just open the borders and let them go. They will find their place like any other refuge."

Feiglin added that Gazans should be allowed to leave Gaza voluntarily and seek a new place to live.

The comments came during the debut of "Israel Out Loud", which airs Thursdays at 5 p.m. Israel time on i24NEWS English. Hosted by Owen Alterman and weekly co-hosts, the program features Israeli politicians and public figures discussing the country's most prominent political and social issues ahead of the next elections.