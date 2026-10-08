Earlier this week (Monday), the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated Muhammad Muhsen Nimr Yazji, a commander in the Shati Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization’s military wing.

Throughout the war, the terrorist was involved in holding hostages in the Gaza City Brigade area, including Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Matan Angrest.

In an additional strike two days ago (Tuesday), in the Sabra area, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Fawzi Muhammad Awad Gamal, a terrorist in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion of Hamas’ military wing.

the two terrorists IDF Spokesman

Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.