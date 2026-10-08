American Quality Products has announced a voluntary recall of Ben & Jerry’s Milk & Honey ice cream after a consumer reported finding a foreign object resembling plastic in the product.

As a precaution, consumers who purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and should check the expiration date and barcode.

The recall applies to 432-gram containers of Ben & Jerry’s Milk & Honey ice cream with best-before dates of May 7, 2027; May 8, 2027; or November 25, 2027, and barcode 7290018441527.

The recall is being carried out in coordination with the Food Service Department of the Ministry of Health. American Quality Products is collecting the affected product from the market.

Consumers with questions can contact [office@benjerry.co.il](mailto:office@benjerry.co.il) or call 08-9437474, extension 2.