Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met Thursday with hundreds of rabbis from Israel’s religious Zionist community as part of an effort to increase voter turnout among right-wing voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

The initiative is being led by Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz, who was appointed to head the campaign to boost voter turnout across the right-wing bloc.

Ganz and Smotrich initiated the meeting with the rabbis with the aim of developing joint strategies and establishing an organized campaign ahead of the elections.

The organizers are seeking to connect rabbis, public figures, local council heads and grassroots activists and use their networks to encourage right-wing voters to cast their ballots.

A second major event organized by Ganz is scheduled to take place in Jerusalem later Thursday. Netanyahu, Smotrich, heads of local authorities in Judea and Samaria, and right-wing activists from across Israel are expected to attend. The event will also focus on increasing voter turnout among the right-wing bloc.

Smotrich addressed the upcoming elections at the conference.

"The upcoming elections will determine the future of the State of Israel," he said. "Against an Eisenkot-Liberman-Golan government that would demolish communities and establish a Palestinian terror state, we will strengthen the Jewish identity of the state and reinforce Israel's security. Together, we will continue toward a victory for the right."

"They will explain, persuade, recruit and motivate, and take people to the polls," Smotrich said. "With God's help, we can bring victory to the national camp and continue all the tremendous processes in settlement, security, Torah, education, Jewish identity and extensive social activity."

Netanyahu praised Smotrich for his loyalty to what he described as Israel's national and security interests.

"I am here with a great friend and an enormous partner of mine, Finance Minister Smotrich," Netanyahu said. "At moments of crisis, he has remained committed to the national and security interests of the State of Israel."

"I am not talking about managing the economy. He is doing an excellent job there. I am talking about all those crossroads over these past three years when we had to overcome pressure from within and from abroad to surrender, give in, retreat and bow our heads. This is not merely a matter of national honor, it is a matter of national survival."

Ganz said the campaign represented an unprecedented effort to unite different parts of the right-wing political system.

"In an unprecedented move, we have united forces and brought together the most important players in the current election system in order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of right-wing voters to the polls," Ganz said. "The goal is to prepare together and lead the right to a major victory."