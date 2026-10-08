What matters is whether the company gives customers a clear reason to notice it. Sometimes that comes from a better product, but not always. It can also come from focusing on a specific audience, solving one part of the problem better, or making the overall experience easier.

Start With the Right Audience

Trying to appeal to everyone can make a startup harder to understand.

A product may eventually fit many types of customers, but in the beginning it often makes more sense to focus on the group that needs it most.

For example, a software product may work for many businesses, but perhaps finance teams, healthcare companies, or small online stores have a stronger need for it.

That focus helps the company understand what customers actually care about. It also makes it easier to improve the product and explain why it matters.

Once the startup builds a strong position with one audience, it can expand from there.

Make the Difference Easy to Understand

Customers usually do not compare every detail before making a decision. They want to know why one product fits them better than another.

Maybe it is easier to use. Maybe it saves time. Maybe it works better with tools they already use. Maybe it was built for a specific type of customer.

The important part is that the difference is easy to understand.

A startup does not need to be better at everything. It can stand out by being better at something that really matters to the customer.

Look at What Customers Still Struggle With

A crowded market can actually be useful because it shows what is already working and what is not.

Existing products may be too expensive, difficult to use, or built mainly for large companies. Customers may complain about poor support, long setup times, things the product is missing, or complicated processes.

These problems can create room for a new company.

Instead of trying to look completely different from every competitor, a startup can focus on one problem that customers are still struggling with. In many cases, solving that problem well is more useful than adding more and more functions.

Think About How People Will Find the Product

A good product still needs a clear way to reach the right customers.

For some startups, that means direct sales. For others, growth may come through partnerships, referrals, professional communities, events, or online content.

The right approach depends on the product and the market. A company selling to large businesses will usually reach customers differently from a company selling directly to consumers.

This is why it is important to think not only about what the company is building, but also about where customers look for solutions and how they are likely to hear about the product.

Timing Can Create an Opportunity

Sometimes a startup enters the market at exactly the right time.

Changes in technology, customer behavior, regulation, or costs can make an existing problem much more important than it was before.

AI is a good example. Many business problems existed long before the current wave of AI tools, but new technology has created different ways to solve them.

The same thing happens in cybersecurity, healthcare, finance, and other industries.

A startup does not always need to find a brand-new problem. Sometimes the opportunity comes from solving an existing problem at a time when the market is ready for a new approach.

Learn From How Customers Use the Product

A startup may begin with one idea of who the product is for and later discover that another type of customer uses it more often.

The same thing can happen with different parts of the product. One part may become much more important than expected, while another may barely be used.

That information helps the company understand what customers actually value.

It can also show whether the way the company presents itself still makes sense.

Over time, this helps the startup focus on the strongest parts of the product and on the customers who get the most value from it.

When the Company Is Clear, Investor Conversations Are Easier

The same focus can also help when speaking with investors.

Founders looking for the best VC firms to raise funds from should look beyond the size of the fund. It is also important to check whether the firm invests in the same stage, market, and type of company.

Some venture capital firms for startups focus mainly on companies that are still in the early stages. Others invest later, when the company already has revenue and a larger customer base.

Pitango, for example, invests in technology companies across different stages and sectors. For founders, the main point is to find investors who understand the kind of company they are building.

Choosing suitable VC firms for startup funding can make the first conversations more relevant and save time for both sides.

Standing Out Does Not Mean Being Completely Different

A startup does not need to reinvent an entire industry to get noticed.

It may understand one customer group better, offer a smoother experience, solve one part of the problem more effectively, or reach customers in a better way.

What matters is that customers understand why the product is relevant to them.

In a crowded market, that clear reason can be more important than trying to look completely different from everyone else.