British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced that the British Consulate General in Jerusalem will remain open under the new name “UK Mission, Jerusalem," following discussions with the Israeli government.

In a statement, Miliband said that Britain does not recognize Israel's legal authority to close the diplomatic facility, which he noted has operated in Jerusalem for nearly 200 years.

“We have been clear that we do not accept that the Government of Israel has the legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which has been there for nearly 200 years," Miliband stated.

“The UK government reiterates its long-standing view that East Jerusalem is occupied territory."

Miliband said that following discussions with Israel, the building would remain open, although the diplomatic mission would operate under a different name.

“Following discussions with the Government of Israel, our Consulate General building will not be closing, and will be known as the UK Mission, Jerusalem from today," he announced.

“The UK Mission, Jerusalem is independent, operational, and will continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people."

According to Miliband, the arrangement will allow Britain to maintain its longstanding diplomatic presence in Jerusalem while continuing to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“This will ensure that we maintain our longstanding British presence and the UK's role in support of two-state solution," he said.

The Foreign Secretary also revealed that Britain had temporarily withdrawn several staff members and their families because of concerns over their safety.

“Without an understanding, we would not have the necessary assurances for the security and protections of our staff and premises. Accordingly, the UK has temporarily withdrawn a number of staff and families to ensure their safety and security," he explained.

Miliband said Britain intends to restore its diplomatic staffing levels in the coming months and will refrain from retaliatory measures against Israel while discussions continue.

“We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible," he stated.

The Foreign Secretary concluded by reaffirming Britain's commitment to measures adopted on September 8 in coordination with the international community, which he described as intended to advance a two-state solution.

“The UK stands steadfast by the measures we took on 8 September, in concert with the international community, in support of a two-state solution to deliver peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine," Miliband said.