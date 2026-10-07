A poll published on Wednesday by Channel 13 found that if the elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc would receive a total of 55 seats, a record high compared to past polls. At the same time, the anti-Netanyahu bloc, without the Arab parties, would drop to a record low of 50 seats.

The poll resulted in a tie between Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud, with 20 seats each.

They were followed by Together (12 seats), the Democrats (10), the Joint List (nine), Yisrael Beytenu (eight), Otzma Yehudit (eight), United Torah Judaism (eight), Shas (seven), Religious Zionists-Zhut (seven), United Arab List (Ra'am) (six), and Amcha Yisrael (five).

Yoav Hendel and Yaron Zelekha Reservists-Economic party (2.9%), Hatzibur Haharedi (1.1%) and Benny Gantz's Blue and White (0.8%) do not pass the electoral threshold.

A separate poll, published by the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, paints an even brighter picture for the Prime Minister's bloc. In the Channel 14 poll, the Likud won 31 seats, and Yashar won 23. Shas received 10 seats, the Democrats nine, both Otzma Yehudit, Together, and UTJ eight, the Joint List seven, the Religious Zionists-Zehut six, Yisrael Beytenu five, and Ra'am five.

Not making the cut: Amcha Yisrael (2.2%), the Reservists-Economic Party (1.8%), Blue and White (1.3), Noam L'Yisrael (0.9%), and Hatzibur Haharedi (0.4%)

The Channel 14 poll grants the Netanyahu bloc a total of 63 seats, with the anti-Netanyahu bloc, without the Arab parties, receiving 45 seats.