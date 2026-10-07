Three years since October 7, Israel is stronger than ever relative to its enemies. Hamas is a shadow of its former self, its old leadership destroyed, its current leadership being picked off one by one, tens of thousands of its fighters dead. It has now been over a year since a rocket was fired from Gaza, a period of quiet which southern Israel has not seen in the 21 years since the foolish Disengagement. Hezbollah has likewise been decimated, with its leadership killed, most of its weapons destroyed, and its forces expelled from southern Lebanon.

Their Iranian masters have been unable to help this time. With their leaders also killed, their nuclear weapons program in ruins, their own military might substantially degraded, their economy being squeezed to the breaking point by the American blockade, and traditional supply routes disrupted, Iran has been unable to support its terrorist servants to the same extent it has in the past.

However, while Israel’s enemies are the weakest they’ve ever been, the enemies of the Jewish people in Western countries are the strongest they’ve ever been. In Europe, Australia, and even the US, antisemites are ascendant in a manner not seen since World War Two. In Australia, doctors openly brag about their intention to harm Jewish patients, and a growing number of Jewish patients have reported deliberate mistreatment at hospitals. Mobs openly call for Jewish blood on the streets of Sydney, while a mass shooting at a Hanukkah party in Bondi Beach is dismissed by cultural elites to whom the lives of Jewish children do not matter.

In England, the ruling Labor Party has gone full Islamist appeaser, more concerned with winning and keeping the votes of Jew-haters than with the truth or with preventing terrorist attacks on its own soil. And the Green Party, in an effort to keep its title as the most antisemitic party in the country intact, has declared all but the most radical anti-Jewish Jews to be racists and that Jews are unworthy of protection from antisemites. The Green Party’s votes to declare “Zionism is racism" and to deny protection to the vast majority of synagogues are votes to legalize violence against Jewish citizens for the crime of being Jews.

In America, the Democratic Party is well on its way to becoming a more dangerous version of the British Green Party. By elevating antisemites and Hamas supporters like Abdul El Sayed and Zohran Mamdani, by embracing every antisemitic lie about Israel, by catering to the Nazi and Islamist vote, the Democrats inch closer and closer to becoming the brownshirt party. New York, home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, has become unsafe for Jews, in large part thanks to its Jew-hating mayor, whose “plan" to combat antisemitism doesn’t include any protection against “anti-Zionist" violence, but does include financing Arab American Association of New York, a group formerly led by for notorious antisemite Linda Sarsour, according to the New York Post. This is like pledging to fight racism by sending money to the Ku Klux Klan.

In Michigan, voters are poised to elect a man who made excuses for the attempted mass murder of Jewish preschoolers, a man who, like Mamdani, is closely associated with Jew-hater, America hater, and terror supporter Hassan Piker, a man who has been called the “most antisemitic US Senate candidate in America" by the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The rise of antisemitism in the West is not the result of Israel’s actions in Gaza. It is the result of the October 7 massacre. The celebrations that erupted the moment reports of the spilling of Jewish blood began to emerge from southern Israel preceded any Israeli response. The refusal to see even Jewish babies as human, the outpouring of love for butchers like Yahya Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah, and Ali Khamenei, had nothing to do with human rights, but a love of violence and death. The campus protests were never aimed at ending conflict or saving lives; they were aimed at giving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran the freedom to do to all Jewish babies what they did to Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

The blood spilt three years ago fed a perverse bloodlust throughout the West that has led to violence being normalized. Jew-haters have felt justified in targeting synagogues, children, holiday parties, Jewish museums, marches in support of civilian hostages, and every aspect of Jewish life.

The people who came out today to celebrate October 7 and praise Hamas for the Jewish blood it has spilled do not confine their hatred to the Jews who live in their historic homeland. They feel the same hate for the Jews who are citizens of their countries.

The targeting of Jews throughout the increasingly unenlightened West has made the existence of Israel more important than ever before. In a world where Jews are increasingly unsafe in places governed by the left, in a world where governments are more concerned with pandering to the Islamist and Nazi vote than with the right of Jewish citizens to live, the safe haven provided by Israel- the existence of one country that will actually defend its Jewish citizens, has become relevant again in a way that has not been seen since the end of the Cold War. Every victory by a Mamdani or an El Sayed, every attack on a synagogue or a Jewish gathering, every justification for murder by political parties like the Green Party, proves why Israel and Zionism are needed.

The attempted hijacking of a Flydubai plane with hundreds of Israelis on board proves that Israel does not provide perfect protection from the Islamists and Nazis of the world. The failures of the government in allowing the terrorist to fly to Israel despite policies against allowing pilots from non-Abraham Accords nations are serious and nearly led to a disaster on a scale not seen since October 7. And yet, policy will change for the better after this failure, unlike in the West, where no amount of anti-Jewish violence will cause any left-wing politician to pander to the ideological brothers of the hijacker any less or to take antisemitism any more seriously. And the miraculous rescue of the plane by passengers who not only overpowered the hijacker, but prevented the aircraft from crashing and brought it to a safe landing, demonstrated the essence of Zionism. Jews refused to be passive victims and performed acts of superhuman courage to save lives. It is this courage which the world needs now, as leaders sink deeper and deeper into cowardice in the face of Jihadist and Nazi violence.

This is the state of the world, three years after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It is a world which needs Israel now more than ever.