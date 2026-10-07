More than 75 senior retired US generals, admirals, and military lawyers have signed an open letter rejecting claims that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, saying that the facts and applicable legal standard do not support such a finding.

The signatories, including retired officers who commanded US armed forces in combat, wrote in the October 7 letter: “As retired senior military leaders and legal experts, on this, the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 brutal attack on Israel, we reject claims that Israel committed genocide in Gaza."

The letter states that a finding of genocide requires evidence of acts intended to destroy a protected national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part. The signatories said Israel “has neither intended to, nor destroyed, Palestinians as a group in Gaza," and argued that the evidence points to the contrary.

They also rejected claims based primarily on the number of civilians killed during the war. “Civilian deaths occurring during combat, however tragic, are insufficient, by themselves, to support a finding of genocidal intent," the letter states.

The signatories said many of them had commanded US forces against enemies who hide behind civilians, and said they understood the difficulty of fighting under such circumstances. They wrote that there is no perfect attack, but that commanders are required to use available information, exercise judgment, comply with legal obligations, and protect civilians.

The letter says assessments of Israeli combat operations by some of its signatories found extensive precautions aimed at avoiding civilian casualties, including leaflets, phone calls, text messages, radio and television broadcasts, social media notices, evacuation instructions, protected corridors, and tactical pauses. It also says stringent legal review of targets is standard IDF procedure.

The signatories further cited Israeli assistance to civilians in Gaza, including food, medical supplies, baby food, desalinated water, vaccinations for children, and medical evacuations, as evidence that Israel remained legally committed to civilian protection.

The letter also addresses statements by Israeli political officials that critics have cited as evidence of genocidal intent. It says inflammatory statements are “disgraceful" and may deserve condemnation, but argues that rhetoric from politicians who are not involved in military decision-making does not reflect actual IDF operations.

Concluding the letter, the signatories wrote: “The precedent established today regarding Israel will shape the conditions under which American forces fight tomorrow. Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide."

US Ambassador Huckabee commented on the letter: “You can believe ppl who actually know things or listen to the uninformed nonsense from Toxic Tucker & the UN sources who despite hard evidence accuse Israel of ‘genocide.’"