אלפים הפגינו בלונדון - חדאד התייצב מולם ללא קרדיט

Israel advocate Yoseph Haddad, a candidate on the Amcha Yisrael party list, attended the pro-Palestinian demonstrations taking place in London on Wednesday, the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

Haddad confronted the demonstrators and attempted to speak about the Hamas attack and the victims of the massacre.

“On the 7th of October, the day when 1,200 Israelis, both Arabs and Jews, were murdered," Haddad said, "they're raising the Palestinian flag. Hamas entered from Gaza ... on their shoulders and on their chests, they put that flag with which they murdered Israelis, Arabs and Jews."

He questioned why they chose October 7 specifically to waive that flag instead of the other 364 days of the year.

"We're not going to be silent," he declared.

Haddad added: “I will continue to fight for the State of Israel, for our soldiers, and for the truth everywhere in the world - in the face of every demonstration and every lie."

The confrontation comes on the day Israel marks three years since the October 7 attack, in which approximately 1,200 people were murdered and 251 were abducted to the Gaza Strip.