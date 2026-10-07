IDF eliminates Hamas operative who left hospital with explosives

IDF troops identified two Hamas terrorists overnight on Tuesday who had exited Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

One of the terrorists planted explosives that he had brought from inside the hospital in the area of the Yellow Line with the intention of harming IDF troops.

Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

Muhammad Tammous, a sniper in Hamas’ military wing who was eliminated in the strike, simultaneously operated as a civil defense worker in the Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the terrorists advanced attacks from within the hospital and operated to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF reiterated that Hamas continues to "cynically exploit hospitals and medical infrastructure in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, in violation of international law, turning spaces intended to provide care to the civilian population into areas used to advance terrorist activity and restore the terrorist organization’s military capabilities. This activity endangers the civilian population."