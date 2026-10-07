The morning of October 7th remains deeply etched in the collective memory as a day that changed everything. For one dedicated responder, it was the moment he was directly summoned to Camp Shura, the national center for the identification and care of the fallen.

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For days on end, under unimaginable emotional and physical strain, teams worked around the clock as continuous trucks arrived carrying soldiers and civilians killed in the attacks. Working with barely a few hours of sleep over nearly five days, they performed the heartbreaking, holy task of conducting 70 to 80 funerals every single day, ensuring every individual received their final honor.

From National Duty to a Personal Crisis

His sacred commitment to the nation’s fallen did not stop after those initial weeks, continuing through hundreds of days of service. Yet today, the man who spent months caring for others faces a critical battle at home: saving the life of his wife.

She is currently battling a severe illness that requires complex medical care. The overwhelming financial burden of ongoing treatments has brought the family to the absolute brink, threatening their ability to continue her life-saving care.

"After hundreds of days of sacred duty caring for our nation's fallen, I am now fighting the most critical battle of my life: saving my wife," he shares.

Time to Step Up and Help

A man who stood on the front lines for the nation during its darkest hour now urgently needs us to stand by him. This is our moment to step up, lend a hand, and help save her life.

Click here to offer your support and help save her life>>>