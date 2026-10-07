Mali and Liel Yahalomi, an Israeli mother and daughter who were declared missing about two months ago after disappearing during a stay in Vienna, have been arrested in Namibia on suspicion of possessing forged passports.

Israel Police were informed of their arrest on Wednesday through the police representative in Africa, due to the fact that the two are Israeli citizens.

Israeli police are not involved in the investigation being conducted against them in Namibia.

Mali and Liel made headlines about two months ago after contact with them was lost during their stay in Vienna and their whereabouts became unknown. They were subsequently declared missing, prompting concern among their family members and security officials.

About a week after they were declared missing, the two were located by an Israel Police representative in Argentina. They were not suspected of criminal activity at the time, and were therefore questioned and then released.