Shin Bet Director David Zini warned at the latest Cabinet meeting of attempts to establish military-style infrastructure in the Bedouin sector, describing the phenomenon as “very concerning."

According to a report by i24NEWS on Tuesday evening, Zini told ministers that security forces have identified military-style infrastructure in parts of the Bedouin sector and are working routinely to thwart its development.

He specifically warned of attempts to establish frameworks resembling military battalions, calling the phenomenon “very concerning."

The comments were made during a Cabinet meeting focused on security threats from the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria. During the discussion, Zini also raised concerns about developments in the Bedouin sector.

Zini also addressed violence in Judea and Samaria and the possibility of renewing administrative detention against Jews, clashing with Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock over the issue.

During the meeting, Zini told ministers that he may seek to renew the use of administrative detention against Jews in Judea and Samaria if efforts to address violent incidents through other measures prove unsuccessful.

Administrative detention against Jews was halted on the orders of Defense Minister Israel Katz shortly after he took office. Zini had opposed renewing the measure despite calls to do so, but told the Cabinet that the option could return to the table if other measures fail to provide an adequate response.

A heated confrontation also erupted between Zini and Strock, who accused the security establishment of presenting a partial picture of violence in Judea and Samaria and failing to give sufficient weight to Palestinian attacks against Jews.

“There are daily incidents in which Palestinians attack shepherds, injure them, endanger their lives, and attack young teenagers who are doing nothing but shepherding," Strock said. “You present it as though the Arabs are all sweetness and light and only the Jewish residents are problematic. Bring these attacks to light as well, deal with them and talk about them."

Zini responded: “The Palestinians are not burning Jewish homes here. You are disconnected. We need to see condemnations and denunciations from the entire leadership. This harms the settlement enterprise and harms security."

Strock said that she and officials in the settlement leadership condemn violent incidents and work against them.

“I condemn [them] all the time. I also go to farms and speak with the youth," she said.

Zini asked her, “Where have you condemned it?"

“On Reshet Bet, on Galatz [IDF Radio], in every media outlet. Just listen," Strock replied.