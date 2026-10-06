Captivity survivor Bar Kuperstein returned on Tuesday to the site of the Nova music festival, from which he was abducted to the Gaza Strip three years ago, and put on tefillin in memory of those murdered in the massacre.

Kuperstein, who served as deputy security officer at the Nova festival and was responsible for security at the site, arrived on the eve of the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre and sought to dedicate the mitzvah of putting on tefillin to the memory of those murdered that morning.

“I ask myself, what do you do on a day like this? How can I come and do something for all those who were murdered?" Kuperstein said.

“I said, I’m coming to Nova today and putting on tefillin in memory of all those who were murdered and never had the chance to truly go on living."

Kuperstein appealed to the public to join the gesture in memory of the victims.

“I invite all of you: Stop for a moment, put on tefillin today, and dedicate it to them."