3 שנים למלחמה - הצהרת משפחות הנופלים והנרצחים ליום 7.10 - פורום הגבורה ופורום דין וצדק

Dozens of bereaved families from the Gevurah Forum and Din V’Tzedek Forum gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Gevurah Tent in Jerusalem to issue a statement to the media, marking three years since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War and the October 7 massacre.

The families, who lost loved ones in the Nova festival massacre and during the fighting, addressed the events of October 7 and the three years that have passed since the war began. They presented a series of demands calling for an investigation into the failures, accountability for those responsible, and lessons to be learned.

The statement was delivered alongside memorial ceremonies for those murdered and fallen in the war. The families sought to place the memory of their loved ones at the center while also raising questions about the government's conduct since the war began and the current security situation.

The families stressed that even three years after the outbreak of the war, questions of responsibility, investigation and lessons learned remain unresolved.