שליח ביידן: לא הייתה אזהרה לפני הטבח באדיבות i24NEWS

Brett McGurk, the Biden administration’s Middle East envoy, says that neither the United States nor Israel had an intelligence warning ahead of the October 7 attack.

According to McGurk, a review of the intelligence conducted after the attack found no advance indications that it was about to take place.

In an interview with i24NEWS, McGurk said that following October 7, the intelligence available before the attack was reexamined, and that even then, no evidence was found indicating that there had been advance intelligence regarding the attack.