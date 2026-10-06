A US court has allowed a lawsuit against Palestinian-American businessman Bashar Masri and companies under his control to proceed. The lawsuit was filed by more than 300 American victims of the October 7 attack and their family members, who accuse the defendants of providing assistance and material support to Hamas.

According to the plaintiffs, properties and business projects linked to companies controlled by Masri were allegedly used by Hamas for terrorist infrastructure. Among other claims, the lawsuit alleges that properties in the Gaza Strip were used to conceal tunnels and facilitate activities connected to the terrorist organization.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Masri and four companies associated with him. The victims' families are seeking to hold the defendants liable under US law, arguing that the alleged support aided Hamas and its infrastructure.

Masri has rejected the allegations. His attorneys argued in court that the claims are speculative and baseless and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

The case has previously been reported by Reuters, which reported in April 2025 on the filing of the lawsuit against Masri. At this stage, the allegations remain claims made in a civil proceeding and have not been established as facts in a court ruling.