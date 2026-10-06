For 17 years, Rabbi Kalman Topp was the Senior Rabbi of Beth Jacob Congregation in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. This week, he is landing in Israel to start something new: Kehillat Ahavat Yisrael, an Anglo community in Givat HaMatos, Jerusalem's new neighborhood.

Rabbi Topp describes the community he hopes to build as one that is "serious about Torah and avodat Hashem, and at the same time warm, friendly, welcoming and non-judgmental," where "every individual matters, is valued and can make a difference in their own unique way."

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Givat HaMatos is a green neighborhood of low- and mid-rise buildings, with some 100 dunams (25 acres) of open space, easy access to Begin Highway, and the Blue Line light rail planned along Derech Chevron. According to the developers, more than 70 Anglo families have already chosen to join.

Rabbi Kalman Topp צילום: באדיבות המצולם

What happens on Friday

Hear the vision for Ahavat Yisrael directly from Rabbi Topp.

Tour the site and see how the neighborhood is taking shape.

Enjoy brunch with other English-speaking families who are asking the same questions you are.

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GIVAT HAMATOS צילום: ללא

Whether you are renting in Jerusalem and wondering where to put down roots, or thinking about buying a home in Israel, this is the easiest way to see it for yourself.

Exclusive Brunch & Site Tour with Rabbi Kalman Topp Friday, October 9 | 10:00 | Givat HaMatos, Jerusalem