UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning the attack and calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In a message released Monday, Guterres described the massacre as an "abhorrent, large-scale terror attack." Guterres said hostages suffered horrific abuse in captivity, including torture, sexual violence and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. Some were killed by their captors or during the fighting that followed.

"Nothing can justify these atrocities," Guterres said.

The UN chief said he had met Israeli families whose lives were shattered by the October 7 attack and survivors who continue to suffer from "deep physical and emotional scars."

He also highlighted the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza during the war that followed, presenting the UN's claims on the conflict. According to the UN, Israeli military operations have killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, including 20,000 children, and wounded more than 100,000. Nearly all of Gaza's approximately 2.1 million residents have been displaced, while large parts of the territory have been devastated. Guterres further said Gaza now has the world's highest proportion of child amputees.

"Civilians continue to endure intolerable conditions," he said. "Their suffering, too, demands an end - now."

Guterres said the ceasefire reached in October 2025 had brought some relief but had not yet provided lasting security, sufficient humanitarian assistance or a credible path toward recovery and peace. He urged all parties to fully implement their commitments and move to the next phase of the ceasefire under UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The UN humanitarian office, OCHA, reported that Israeli authorities suspended the entry of cargo into Gaza on Monday and announced another suspension for Wednesday, citing security concerns surrounding the anniversary. Guterres called for humanitarian assistance to be allowed into Gaza "at scale" and urged the parties to turn the existing ceasefire into a permanent one.

"Let this anniversary mark not only another year of mourning, but also a renewed determination to build a different future," Guterres said, calling for a future in which Israelis and Palestinians can live together with their "rights, dignity and aspirations fulfilled."